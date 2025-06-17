San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 58,038 Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance

ICLO stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

