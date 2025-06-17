Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 539,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 8.6% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

