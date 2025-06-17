200,000 Shares in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Acquired by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. VanEck Merk Gold ETF comprises about 3.7% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

