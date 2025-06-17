12,579 Shares in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Bought by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

FLIN opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

