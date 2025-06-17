San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.4%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

