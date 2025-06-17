Persimmon Plc (PSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. This is a 100.0% increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Persimmon Stock Performance

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($18.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,294.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,237.20. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,047 ($14.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.80 ($23.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

