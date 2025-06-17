Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

