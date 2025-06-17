Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.48). 733,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 333,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($6.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 441.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

