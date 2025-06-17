Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

