Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Increases By 68.1%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,753,400 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 8,777,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

