Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Increases By 68.1%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,753,400 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 8,777,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
Banco BPM Company Profile
