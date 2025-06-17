BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.3 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BWAGF opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $124.66.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

