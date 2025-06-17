BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
BWAGF opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $124.66.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
