Biotech Stocks To Consider – June 16th

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, and United Therapeutics are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are equity shares of companies that research, develop and commercialize products using biological processes—such as drugs, vaccines, gene therapies and diagnostic tools. Because these firms typically invest heavily in R&D and their fortunes hinge on clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals, their share prices can be highly volatile. Investors in biotech stocks often seek outsized returns from scientific breakthroughs but also face elevated risk from development setbacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $402.78. The company had a trading volume of 781,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,003. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $390.49 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.64. 1,165,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.49. 1,196,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.74. The stock had a trading volume of 348,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,470. Moderna has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $139.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.08. The company had a trading volume of 368,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.20. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

