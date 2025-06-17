Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Decreases By 45.2%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 1,397,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

