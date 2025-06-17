Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 97 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 446,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:WM opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day moving average of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

