Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Research – June 16th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, D-Wave Quantum, GE Vernova, and ServiceNow are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a producer, encompassing raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods. They represent a key current-asset that ensures smooth production flow and the ability to meet customer demand while balancing holding costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.90. 13,523,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,282. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $592.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.00. 6,872,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,715,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $188.82.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.81. 12,013,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $481.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.72.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. 44,619,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,030,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $9.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.89. 1,304,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,514. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.83.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,009.11. 605,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $944.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

