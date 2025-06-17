Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Oracle, UnitedHealth Group, and Alphabet are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical-device manufacturers and health-service providers. By owning these equities, investors participate in the growth and profitability of firms that research, develop, produce or distribute medical products and services. They’re often seen as relatively defensive investments because demand for healthcare remains fairly stable across economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $211.90. 13,523,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738,282. The company has a market cap of $592.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.71 on Monday, reaching $307.61. 8,522,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,248. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,560,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,375,599. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

