Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

