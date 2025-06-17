China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China National Building Material Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CBUMY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.9039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.55%.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.