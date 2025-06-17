Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 521,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.34. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

