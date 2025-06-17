Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Grows By 50.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of TKHVY opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $94.11.
About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
