Seven Post Investment Office LP Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

