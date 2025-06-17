Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

