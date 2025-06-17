Berkshire Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

