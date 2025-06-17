Best Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, PG&E, and Eaton are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and telecommunications. Because these businesses often operate under government regulation and serve as natural monopolies, their revenues tend to be stable and predictable. Investors favor utility stocks for their steady dividend payouts and generally lower price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.92 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 90,043,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,911,237. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PG&E (PCG)

NYSE PCG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,995,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,967. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.26. 1,565,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,091. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

