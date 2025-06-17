Solar Stocks To Research – June 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or install solar energy technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth of the renewable‐energy sector, betting on increased adoption of solar power and supportive government policies. Performance of solar stocks is driven by factors such as technological innovation, regulatory incentives and broader energy‐market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.92 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $9.74 on Friday, reaching $477.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

