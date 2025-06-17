Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,988,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

