Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
