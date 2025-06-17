Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $115.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44.
Friedman Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Tech Stocks You Can’t Miss in This Market Cycle
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Nebius Group Is One of the Top AI Stocks to Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks With Major Buyback Power: AI & Auto in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.