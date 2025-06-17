Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,888 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $410.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

