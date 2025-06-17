Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWR opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

