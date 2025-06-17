Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Shares Bought by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,128,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.