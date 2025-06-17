Bell Bank Buys 6,424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 146.9% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

