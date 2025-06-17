Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PM opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

