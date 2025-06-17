iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,721,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 44.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 82.34% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,736,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

