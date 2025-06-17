Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,406 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

