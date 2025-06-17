Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

