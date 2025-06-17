Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in May

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Branicks Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.
About Branicks Group
