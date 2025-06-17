Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 46.4% in May

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Branicks Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Get Branicks Group alerts:

About Branicks Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.