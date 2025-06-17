CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CIMDF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Get CIMB Group Holdings Berhad alerts:

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.