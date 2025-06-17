CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of CIMDF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Nebius Group Is One of the Top AI Stocks to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Major Buyback Power: AI & Auto in Focus
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 52-Week Lows? No Problem for 3 Stocks With Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.