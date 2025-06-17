TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Increases Dividend to €0.85 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of €0.85 ($0.99) per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. This is a 7.6% increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1%

TTE stock opened at GBX 55.24 ($0.75) on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of GBX 47.66 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.19 ($0.90). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

