San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

