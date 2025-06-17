Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

