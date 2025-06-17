Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $21.64 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,025 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

