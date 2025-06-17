Vicus Capital Has $29.89 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

