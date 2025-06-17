Louisbourg Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CAE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

