Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,335 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.74% of Hillman Solutions worth $64,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $17,290,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,211.68. The trade was a 28.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

HLMN opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.