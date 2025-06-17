Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $648,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

