Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN.B opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. Lennar has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $177.00.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Articles

