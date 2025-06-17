Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in B2Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $40,192,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 282,774 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.