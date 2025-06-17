Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 3,056 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 5.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

