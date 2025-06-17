John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $40.80. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 104,426 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.54%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
